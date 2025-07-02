Axis Max Life Launches Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund
The fund will be available to policyholders with Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan.
Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has introduced the Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund, a passively managed equity pension fund designed to help policyholders build a retirement corpus through a diversified, factor-based investing approach.
The fund mirrors the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index and combines momentum, quality, value and low volatility as four key investment factors to offer a combination of growth and downside protection, according to a press release by the company.
It provides long-term investors with a well-diversified equity portfolio selected from the Nifty 500 universe, helping mitigate concentration and sectoral risks. The fund will be available to policyholders with Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan.
Key Highlights Of Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund
Benchmark: Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index.
Stock Universe: Top 50 stocks from the Nifty 500 based on composite factor scores.
Risk Profile: Very High.
Asset Allocation: 80–100% Equity; 0–20% Cash/Money Market Instruments.
NFO Period: July 1–16, 2025 at Rs 10 per unit
Available with: Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan
The fund's objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in a basket of equities that mirror the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index, which comprises top-performing companies from the Nifty 500 based on composite factor scoring.
The asset allocation is structured to invest 80–100% in equities and 0-20% in cash and money market instruments, with no debt exposure. The passive strategy enables close replication of index performance while limiting costs and minimising active decision risks. With a very-high risk profile, the fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon and higher risk appetite.