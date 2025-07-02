Axis Max Life Launches Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund

Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. has introduced the Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund, a passively managed equity pension fund designed to help policyholders build a retirement corpus through a diversified, factor-based investing approach.

The fund mirrors the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index and combines momentum, quality, value and low volatility as four key investment factors to offer a combination of growth and downside protection, according to a press release by the company.

It provides long-term investors with a well-diversified equity portfolio selected from the Nifty 500 universe, helping mitigate concentration and sectoral risks. The fund will be available to policyholders with Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan.