Axis Bank Shares Worth Rs 703 Crore Change Hands In Multiple Large Trades
The buyers and sellers involved in the deals were not known immediately.
Axis Bank Ltd.'s shares worth Rs 703.2 crore changed hands in multiple pre-market large trades on Wednesday.
In the bunch trades, 62.8 lakh shares or a 0.2% equity were transacted at Rs 1,119.70 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers involved in the deals were not known immediately.
Axis Bank's stock was trading 1.53% lower at Rs 1,113.7 apiece on the NSE compared with a 0.23% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9.53 a.m.
The shares have risen 19.09% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at two times its 30-day average.
Forty-five out of the 50 analysts tracking the stock have a 'buy' rating, while five recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.6%.