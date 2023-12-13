Axis Bank Shares Worth Rs 703 Crore Change Hands In Multiple Large Trades

Axis Bank Ltd.'s shares worth Rs 703.2 crore changed hands in multiple pre-market large trades on Wednesday.

In the bunch trades, 62.8 lakh shares or a 0.2% equity were transacted at Rs 1,119.70 apiece, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers involved in the deals were not known immediately.

Axis Bank's stock was trading 1.53% lower at Rs 1,113.7 apiece on the NSE compared with a 0.23% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9.53 a.m.

The shares have risen 19.09% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume stood at two times its 30-day average.

Forty-five out of the 50 analysts tracking the stock have a 'buy' rating, while five recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 6.6%.