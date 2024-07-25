Axis Bank Shares Lowest In Over A Month On Q1 Profit Miss, Asset Quality Drop

Loan growth was driven by the corporate segment, while deposits saw a muted growth, leading to an increase in the credit-to-deposit ratio to 92.2%, according to Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. "Asset quality deteriorated, with credit costs increasing sharply due to the timing difference and lower recoveries."

"We will keenly monitor the near-term growth as an elevated C/D ratio will constrain credit growth, while continued re-pricing of deposits may keep margins under check," it said.

The brokerage cut the target price to Rs 1,175 from Rs 1,200 apiece earlier, implying a potential upside of 5.2% from the previous close. It reiterated its 'neutral' rating for the stock. "We cut our earnings estimate by 5.6%/7.8% in FY25/26 as we moderate our growth assumptions and build in higher credit costs."

Nuvama Institutional Equities also lowered the stock's target price to Rs 1,430 from Rs 1,500 apiece earlier, implying a potential upside of 15% from the previous close. However, it has retained its 'buy' call as it said the stock continued to trade at a discount to peers.