Axis Bank Q1 Results Review: Fast Growth In Unsecured Loans Should Be Monitored, Say Analysts

Axis Bank Ltd. continues to grow its unsecured book at a faster pace, which must be monitored as it is witnessing early signs of stress emerging in the segment, according to brokerages.

The private sector lender's net profit rose 4% to Rs 6,034.6 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, missing analysts' estimates as provisions doubled. Asset quality worsened as the gross non-performing-asset ratio increased 11 basis points sequentially to 1.54%. The Net NPA ratio also rose to 0.34% on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

"Within retail, the bank continues to grow its unsecured book at a faster pace," Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. said in a note. "Hence, we believe this should be watched, given the noise on the rising stress."

"The bank is witnessing early signs of stress emerging in the unsecured segments and has accordingly taken proactive steps against the same," Nirmal Bang said.