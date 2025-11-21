AWL Agri Business Stake Sale Attracts Strong Demand As Adani Enterprises Completes Exit

The offer size of the AWL Agri Business was Rs 2,502 crore. The floor price for the block deals was at Rs 275 apiece, which indicates 0.63% discount.

Post this, Singapore-based Wilmar International has become the sole promoter with an estimated 57% holding.

Earlier this week, Wilmar International Ltd. said that it completed its subsidiary Lence Pte. Ltd.'s acquisition of a 13% stake in AWL Agri Business Limited, which was formerly Adani Wilmar Ltd.

GIC , AWL Agri Business's long-term investor, will likely to increase their exposure to the edible oil major as the promoter structure stabilises now.