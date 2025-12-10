IndiGo Faces Major Near-Term Financial Hit; Reputation Damage, High Scrutiny Key Challenges: ICRA

IndiGo was affected by the revised FDTL norms due to its high aircraft utilisation and extensive nighttime operations, which left limited operational buffers compared to peers.

The implementation of new rules on night-duty caps and pilot rest stretched IndiGo’s resources, forcing a network reboot and roster overhaul. While the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has granted temporary relief on compliance with Phase II night-duty norms until Feb. 10, 2026, the airline continues to bear heavy financial and reputational costs.

ICRA cautioned that profitability for financial year 2026 will remain under pressure, not only from operational disruptions but also from the depreciation of the Indian rupee against the US dollar.

The agency expects IndiGo’s financial leverage to breach its negative trigger of 2.5x in fiscal year 2026, though it does not anticipate the breach persisting beyond the next fiscal.

ICRA highlighted IndiGo's strong balance sheet and liquidity buffer of around Rs 38,500 crore as on Sept. 30, 2025, which provides significant cushion to absorb near-term earnings pressure and fund investments without raising new debt.

The agency will monitor the pace of operational recovery, cost implications of new norms, ability to pass on incremental expenses to travellers, and continuity of senior leadership amid the DGCA's show-cause notices to IndiGo.