Avenue Supermarts: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold DMart After Q2 Result?

Nuvama has maintained a 'hold' call on Avenue Supermarts, while hiking the target price from Rs 4,544 to Rs 4,580.

The firm believes margin pressure, despite persisting, has eased. This comes on the back of Dmart posting a margin contraction that is the lowest in the last four quarters.

Dmart's margins saw a contraction from 7.6% last year to 7.3% this year, thus accounting for a 30 basis point hit.

Nuvama added that Avenue Supermarts' topline momentum remained intact, while capital work in progress (CWIP), at Rs 1,500 crore, was at the highest level, implying robust store additions in the coming quarters.

Motilal Oswal also retained a 'buy' call on Avenue Supermarts, while hiking the target price from Rs 4,800 to Rs 5,000.

The firm believes the peak of competitive intensity is finally behind, which could mean an easier growth path ahead for Avenue Supermarts.

The brokerage further noted the company had 60 store additions in the pipeline this fiscal, though rising depreciation and amortisation cost would hurt profitability.

Out of 31 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintained a 'buy' rating, 10 recommended a 'hold,' and 11 suggested 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implied a flat performance.