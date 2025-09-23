Premier Energies Shares Receive New 'Add' Rating From Avendus Spark — Check Target Price

Avendus Spark has initiated coverage on Premier League Ltd. with an 'add' rating and a one-year target price of Rs 1,100. The brokerage firm has cited multiple tailwinds for the company, including a favourable policy environment and significant capacity expansion plans.

The brokerage noted that Premier Energies is in a position to become the third-largest integrated solar module manufacturer in India, supported by a 39% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in capacity over FY25-28.

Incorporated in April 1995, Premier Energies is a relatively new renewable stock, having gotten listed in Sept. 2024. Despite listing at a 120% premium to its issue price, the scrip is trading marginally ahead of its listing price.

Avendus Spark, though, believes the road ahead could be interesting for the solar company, with production growth expected at 44% CAGR, with strong gross margins of 36%.

Avendus also estimates a 31% CAGR in profit after tax over FY25-28, with a return on capital employed (RoCE) of 32%.

The brokerage firm believes Premier Energies will benefit from India's position as the second-largest solar market globally. The country is even projected to take the top spot by FY31.