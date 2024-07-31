Autoline Industries Hits Five-Month High On Contract From Tata Motors

Shares of Autoline Industries Ltd. surged nearly 13% on Wednesday to the highest in over five months after it bagged an order worth Rs 204 crore from Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.

The auto ancillary company will be manufacturing tools, and supply sheet-metal parts and assemblies. The contract includes Rs 147 crore annually for parts and a one-time order of Rs 57 crore for tooling, according to an exchange filing.

The contract is to be executed by the third quarter of the current financial year, it said.