Auto Stocks Trade Lower After Sales Data: Hyundai Motor, TVS Among Top Laggards

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. declined 1.04% at intraday, followed by TVS Motors Company Ltd. which fell 0.69% on Tuesday.

02 Sep 2025, 10:22 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Auto stocks were under pressure on Sept. 2. (Source: Representative/Pixabay<ins>)</ins></p></div>
Auto stocks were under pressure on Sept. 2. (Source: Representative/Pixabay)
Most auto stock were trading lower on Sept 2, a day after reporting sales data for Aug. 2025. The data for the sector came in largely mixed compared to previous month. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. declined 1.04% at intraday so far, followed by TVS Motors Company Ltd. which fell 0.69%.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. meanwhile fell 0.58%, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. reported a decline of 0.77% intraday so far. Tata Motors Ltd. traded 0.46% lower and Bajaj Auto Ltd. fell as much as 0.41% at intraday so far.

Maruti Suzuki India saw a marginal dip in total sales to 1,80,683 units in August, on a YoY basis. The auto major sold a total of 1,81,782 units in the same month of the last year.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company saw a 30% year-on-year increase in total sales to 5,09,536 units in August. The company had reported a total sales of 3,91,588 units in August 2024

And, Mahindra & Mahindra reported that its total sales declined 1% year-on-year to 75,901 units in August. The company had dispatched 76,755 units to dealers in August 2024.

Tata Motors on Monday said its total wholesales rose 2% year-on-year to 73,178 units last month as compared with 71,693 units in August 2024. And, total domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 27,481 units last month, an increase of 6% as compared to 25,864 units in August last year

Royal Enfield reported a 55% uptick in total sales to 1,14,002 units in August on a YoY basis. The company had sold 73,629 units in August 2024

