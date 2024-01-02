Auto Stocks Fall On Softer December Sales; PV, Tractor Data Disappoint Analysts

Nifty Auto dropped 1.9% on Tuesday, a day after most automobile makers reported softer sales figures for December. The gauge was down 1.5% by midday, with all constituents showing losses.

Eicher Motors Ltd. led the decline with a 3.86% fall, followed by Ashok Leyland Ltd. (3.36%) and TVS Motor Co. (3.3%). Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. fell between 0.4% and 2.9%.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 0.51% lower as of 12:57 p.m.