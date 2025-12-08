November Auto Check: Compact SUVs Drive Growth As Demand Stays Robust Post Festive Season

Two-wheeler sales slipped to 19.16% in November to 25.46 lakh units. The annual decline in this category is 3.10%.

"Two-Wheelers, while reporting a modest 3.1% YoY decline, must be viewed in context. A significant retail shift occurred due to festive buying in October, combined with delayed crop payments and uneven supply of preferred models. Encouragingly, dealers continue to report strong walk-ins linked to GST sentiment and healthy marriage season demand," said FADA President C S Vigneshwar.

Three-wheeler sales grew 31.58% on the month to 1.33 lakh units as e-rickshaw and e-rickshaw with cart sales increased significantly. Meanwhile, sales in this category rose 23.67% on annualised basis.

Commercial vehicle sales moderated significantly in November as sales in light-commercial vehicle and medium commercial vehicle categories declined.

Countering the trend, sales grew 3.28% on the month to 28,659 in cthe heavy-commercial vehicle category.

However, commercial-vehicle sales advanced 19.94% on the year to 94,935 in November. Select infrastructure activities, freight movement, tourism, mobility, government tender cycles, and GST reforms supported the growth, according to Vigneshwar.