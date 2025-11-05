Business NewsMarketsAurobindo, Sun Pharma, Blue Star, Britannia, Delhivery Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo, Sun Pharma, Blue Star, Britannia, Delhivery Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates

Other big names announcing results include Piramal Pharma.

05 Nov 2025, 06:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Aurobindo Pharma, Blue Star, Britannia Industries And Delhivery Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates (Image: Unsplash)</p></div>
Aurobindo Pharma, Blue Star, Britannia Industries And Delhivery Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates (Image: Unsplash)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Delhivery Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Wednesday.

Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharama Ltd. is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 896.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 8,150 crore for the quarter ended September, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 1,655 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.

ALSO READ

Aurobindo Pharma Eyes 'Significant Portion' Of $7 Billion Osteoporosis Drug Market
Opinion
Aurobindo Pharma Eyes 'Significant Portion' Of $7 Billion Osteoporosis Drug Market
Read More

Blue Star

Blue Star Ltd. will be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 94.8 crore, revenue of Rs 2,414.6 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 155.3 crore, according to estimates.

ALSO READ

AC Sales May Halve In Short-Term: Blue Star MD On Proposed GST Reforms
Opinion
AC Sales May Halve In Short-Term: Blue Star MD On Proposed GST Reforms
Read More

Britannia Industries 

Britannia Industries Ltd. will be posting its results for the second quarter of financial year 2026. The company is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 310 crore, revenue of Rs 10,403.7 crore, according to estimates.

Delhivery

Delhivery Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 592.1 crore, revenue of Rs 4,950.6 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 694 crore, according to estimates.

Piramal Pharma

Piramal Pharma Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net loss of Rs 18.14 crore, revenue of Rs 211.4 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 188.2 crore, according to estimates.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,881.1 crore, revenue of Rs 14,244.7 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 4,025.5 crore, according to estimates.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT