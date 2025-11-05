Aurobindo, Sun Pharma, Blue Star, Britannia, Delhivery Q2 Results Today — Earnings Estimates
Other big names announcing results include Piramal Pharma.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Blue Star Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd. and Delhivery Ltd. are among the top names that will announce their quarterly results on Wednesday.
Here are what analysts are expecting from these major names:
Aurobindo Pharma
Aurobindo Pharama Ltd. is likely to clock a rise in net profit to Rs 896.9 crore and a revenue of Rs 8,150 crore for the quarter ended September, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of Rs 1,655 crore, according to a survey of analysts' estimates done by Bloomberg.
Blue Star
Blue Star Ltd. will be reporting its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 94.8 crore, revenue of Rs 2,414.6 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 155.3 crore, according to estimates.
Britannia Industries
Britannia Industries Ltd. will be posting its results for the second quarter of financial year 2026. The company is estimated to report a net profit of Rs 310 crore, revenue of Rs 10,403.7 crore, according to estimates.
Delhivery
Delhivery Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 592.1 crore, revenue of Rs 4,950.6 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 694 crore, according to estimates.
Piramal Pharma
Piramal Pharma Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net loss of Rs 18.14 crore, revenue of Rs 211.4 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 188.2 crore, according to estimates.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will be announcing its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026. The company is likely to report a net profit of Rs 2,881.1 crore, revenue of Rs 14,244.7 crore, and an Ebitda of Rs 4,025.5 crore, according to estimates.