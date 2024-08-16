Aurobindo Pharma Shares Fall After US Pharma Regulator's Warning

Shares of Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. declined over 6% on Friday after the manufacturing facility of a subsidiary received a warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration.

A formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., the company's subsidiary, received an official action-indicated status and warning letter from the US FDA. There is no impact on the existing supplies to US markets., the company said.

The agency uses the term OIA to refer to the recommendation of regulatory or administrative actions after an inspection.

Eugia Pharma Specialities specializes in general injectables and oncology, with a portfolio spanning various therapeutic areas.