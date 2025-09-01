Ather Energy Share Price Spikes 5% After Launch Of New Platform

Ather Energy Ltd.'s share price spiked 5.45% on Monday, a day after co-founder Tarun Mehta said that achieving 20% market share is possible for the business in the near term.

Ather also launched a new electric scooter platform EL at the Ather Community Day in Bengaluru on Saturday, which will produce e-scooters for multiple segments.

The first product from the latest two-wheeler architecture is expected to be rolled out next year.

On the EL platform, Mehta said the new platform brings down the number of parts in the e-scooter to 15 at the vehicle level, making it 15% faster to assemble the product and also overall 15% cheaper to produce at the assembly level, PTI reported.

He said that the company currently holds a 17% share in the domestic electric two-wheeler space, which has doubled compared to the April-June quarter of last year.