Ather Energy Block Deal: Government-Backed NIIF Offers Shares Worth Rs 551 Crore

Government-backed National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF) has offered to sell shares in Ather Energy Ltd. via large deals for Rs 551 crore.

The firm will offer nearly 89 lakh shares, or 2.34% equity, at Rs 620 apiece, a 1.4% discount to Wednesday's closing price, according to a termsheet.

NIIF held a 4.67% stake as of September, currently valued at Rs 1,118 crore. An affiliate, India Japan Fund, owns another 5.91%.

HSBC Securities and Axis Capital are the merchant bankers to the deal.

The NIIF was set up to attract long-term capital for infrastructure development in India. It invests in commercially viable projects, both greenfield and brownfield, and manages multiple funds that cater to different sectors like sustainable infrastructure, private equity, and climate investments.

NIIF is managed by National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd. and operates as a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors.