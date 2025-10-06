AstraZeneca To Develop Gene-Editing Therapy Using Nobel Prize-Winning Tech

Global pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has signed a $555 million with Algen Biotechnologies, a San Francisco-based biotechnology business that specialises in artificial intelligence, reports Financial Times.

As part of the deal, AstraZeneca would receive exclusive rights to develop and commercialise gene-editing therapies known as Crispr.

The technology was developed by Jennifer Doudna, for which she won the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 2020. Doudna is currently serving as an advisor to Algen, which will collaborate with AstraZeneca to develop the technology, with the latter not taking any equity stake in the company.

Incorporated in Berkeley labs, Algen had previously raised $11 million in funding and had received a $350,000 grant from the U.S. National Institutes of Health for cancer research.