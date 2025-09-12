Supreme Industries, Astral Shares Poised For Double-Digit Upside: JPMorgan Initiates 'Overweight'

Astral Ltd. and Supreme Industries Ltd. will deliver higher earnings growth over the next three years as large Indian pipe companies approach a demand recovery, according to multinational investment firm JPMorgan. The firm initiated coverage on the two companies with an 'overweight' rating and a bullish target price.

Analysts forecast demand turning around in the second half of the current fiscal on the back of favorable combination of real-estate construction, water infrastructure spend, and channel inventory dynamics.

"Structural growth drivers of housing, agri, infrastructure and the 'metal-to-PVC shift' are intact, and we expect 8% industry volume growth for FY25-FY28... We initiate on Astral and SI at Overweight, for the prospect of 17-18% EPS growth over the next three years, with PVC prices as the key risk," they said in a note.

A further fall in PVC prices and unabated PVC imports from China may weigh on Astral and Supreme Industries, as these dissuade channel restocking and help the unorganized sector compete.