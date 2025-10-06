Aster DM Healthcare Gets Go Ahead From BSE, NSE For Merger With Quality Care India

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. on Monday received no objection letters from National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. and BSE Ltd. for its proposed merger with Quality Care India Ltd.

The merger will combine Quality Care India with Aster DM Healthcare and is subject to statutory approvals, the company said in an exchange filing. The company also needs shareholder and creditor consent.

The board of the healthcare major on Nov. 29, 2024, approved the scheme of arrangements.

The company had acquired the stake in Quality Care India from BCP Asia II TopCo IV Pte Ltd (BCP) and Centella Mauritius Holdings Limited (Centella) through a share swap. Aster DM acquired 1.9 crore shares of Quality Care for a value of Rs 849.13 crore. Aster has allotted 1.86 crore shares to BCP and Centella.

After the merger, the joint entity Aster DM Quality Care will be controlled by Aster Promoters, BCP and Centella.