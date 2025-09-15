Asia’s Stock Benchmark Heads For A Record Close As Rally Extends

“We have seen a relief rally for Asian markets that had been hugely concerned that US tariffs were going to hit them hard,” said Nick Twidale, chief market analyst at AT Global Markets in Sydney. “That hit has not eventuated and that has massively helped overall sentiment.”

On Monday, onshore Chinese stocks were among the top performers in Asia. The CSI 300 Index jumped as much as 1% as data showing China’s economic activity slowed more than expected in August added to the likelihood that policymakers will roll out more stimulus to hit the official growth goal. South Korea’s Kospi index also hit a fresh record after the government abandoned a plan to lower the capital gains tax threshold for stock investors. Japan was closed for a holiday.

The MSCI Asia gauge has climbed more than 21% in 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 Index by about 10 percentage points.

Investors are expressing confidence that Asia’s outperformance will last as the Fed’s expected easing burnishes the appeal of emerging-market assets in the region. A gauge of global equities is also trading at record levels, as US inflation data for August affirmed the case for the Fed to lower rates.

Central banks in Asia too have started cutting interest rates more aggressively than expected, and others are seen joining the fray in the coming months, as they seek to counter the drag on growth from Trump’s tariffs.

“The Asian market’s rally has turned into a bullet train — fueled by AI euphoria, liquidity, and sheer momentum,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “The record high is more than a milestone — it signals that liquidity and sentiment are firmly in charge.”