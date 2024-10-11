Asian Stocks Undeterred By Wall Street Decline On Unexpected CPI Report

Most stocks in the Asia-Pacific region advanced in early trade on Friday, overlooking the higher-than-anticipated inflation print and signs of a slowing labour market in the US.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was 115 points, or 0.29% higher at 39,414, while South Korea's Kospi was up 17 points or 0.66% at 2,616 as of 5:47 a.m.

The mixed trend in the latest data sets in the US brought back fears that the Federal Reserve will opt for a smaller rate cut next month or even maintain status quo.

The so-called core consumer price index—which excludes food and energy costs—increased 0.3% for a second month, more than forecasted in September. The core CPI rose 3.3% compared to the previous year versus the estimated 3.2%, stalling the Fed's inflation progress.

The weekly jobless claims in the US rose to 2.58 lakh—more than one-year high—against the estimated 2.30 lakh.

Following the mixed data point that added to the Fed's pressure, Wall Street ended lower as traders remained clueless about the upcoming rate decision. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.21% and 0.05%, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.14%.