Asian Stocks To Slip As Inflation Clouds Fed Cuts: Markets Wrap

The Fed’s preferred gauge of underlying inflation probably ticked higher last month, with the personal consumption expenditures price index excluding food and energy rising 2.9% from a year ago. That would be the fastest annual pace in five months.

China’s stock markets will once again be in focus after a rally Monday saw shares in Shanghai jump 1.5%, keeping the stocks at a 10-year high.

The liquidity-driven rally is showing signs of euphoria in some corners of the market. The benchmark CSI 300 Index is coming off its best week since November and climbed another 2.1% on Monday. Technology shares continued to lead the charge, with stocks in the property sector also joining the broadening advance on evidence of more support measures.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump confirmed that a deal setting a 15% tariff on South Korean goods will remain unchanged. Separately, Korean Air Lines Co. plans to order more than 100 Boeing Co. jets. The company also inked a $13.7 billion purchase deal with GE Aerospace, after South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Trump met at the White House.

Back on Wall Street, money markets are pricing in roughly 80% odds of a Fed rate cut in September, and a total of two reductions by the end of the year.

“If we are right, the focus shifts to what happens after September,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “If the next set of labor data is not too bad, we think the Fed will begin to frame out the cautious recalibration cut, while seeking to contain expectations of ‘too much too soon’.”

Investors will also monitor comments from US policymakers at public events this week to gauge their appetite for a September rate cut, with Fed Governor Christopher Waller scheduled to speak on Thursday.

Aside from the macro picture, the next big test for the stock market will be a read on what’s been driving gains for the past few years: artificial-intelligence euphoria.

Nvidia - the last of the “Magnificent Seven” to report earnings - is due to unveil its results Wednesday after the close. Traders are hoping it can soothe fears about AI spending and effectively confirm that the stock market’s latest rally isn’t just a technology bubble.

“Unless we get some sort of major UFO (UnForeseen Occurrence), the most important development of this week will be the earnings report and guidance out of Nvidia,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak. “Those earnings will be good. The only question will be whether they’re good enough to push the stock higher after almost doubling over the past four-five months,” he added.