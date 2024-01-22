Asian Stocks Trim Gains On Weak China Sentiment: Markets Wrap
Most Asian equities rose, bolstered by speculation the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates this year.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks pared gains as concern over China’s faltering economy dragged down the nation’s equities.
A gauge of regional shares more than halved its earlier advance as benchmarks in Hong Kong and China declined. China’s commercial lenders kept benchmark lending rates unchanged Monday, in line with the central bank’s decision to maintain policy settings amid concerns over pressures on the yuan.
Shares rose in Japan and Taiwan after the S&P 500 climbed to a record Friday for the first time in two years led by the technology sector. Oil dropped as OPEC member Libya restarted production from its largest field, outweighing concerns about tensions in Middle East.
China losses may be due “a lack of catalysts in the near term, and outflows due to more attractive alternatives in the region,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence in Hong Kong. “Global markets have been surging on the chip sector, and this is an area where China and the rest of the world may run on separate tracks due to geopolitical tensions.”
The current low valuations in Chinese stocks are not enough to encourage investors to jump back into the markets, said Vasu Menon, investment strategy managing director at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. in Singapore. “Our suspicion is that they will provide more stimulus, but the question is whether it’s going to be sizable enough to appease the markets,” he said about Chinese policymakers.
The Bank of Japan starts a two-day policy meeting Monday, and it is overwhelmingly forecast to leave its settings unchanged on Tuesday when it announces the results of its gathering.
Global oil benchmark Brent dropped toward $78 a barrel after a week of range-bound trading. The US continues attempts to prevent Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen from attacking vessels in the Red Sea, but such military action will take time, according to a Biden administration official.
The dollar weakened versus most of its Group-of-10 peers, paring gains made earlier this month amid speculation the Fed’s policies would engineer a soft landing for the US economy.
Treasuries rose for a second day. Benchmark notes had gained Friday as a “Fed-friendly” survey from the University of Michigan showed a mix of high consumer confidence and lower inflation expectations.
An exuberant melt-up phase in US stocks might already be underway and might become irrational, according to Ed Yardeni. “Unless Fed Chair Powell stresses that he’s in no rush to ease, a speculative bubble could inflate, funded by money moving from interest-paying vehicles into stocks and bonds,” he wrote in a note.
Investors will also be looking to Thursday’s first estimate of US fourth-quarter GDP, central bank meetings for Canada and Europe, along with South Korean economic output data and European initial readings of purchasing managers’ surveys of 2024.
Ron DeSantis dropped out of the the US presidential race to endorse Republican front-runner Donald Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday.
Key events this week:
- US Conference Board leading index, Monday
- Bank of Japan rate decision, Tuesday
- Eurozone consumer confidence, Tuesday
- Netflix Inc. to report earnings; the streaming service is set to post a strong finish to 2023, Tuesday
- Japan trade, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- UK S&P Global / CIPS Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- US S&P Global Services & Manufacturing PMI, Wednesday
- Tesla Inc., International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) to report earnings, Wednesday
- European Central Bank rate decision, Thursday
- Germany IFO business climate, Thursday
- US GDP, initial jobless claims, durable goods, wholesale inventories, new home sales, Thursday
- LVMH, Northrop Grumman Corp., SK Hynix Inc. to report earnings, Thursday
- Japan Tokyo CPI, Friday
- Bank of Japan issues minutes of policy meeting, Friday
- US personal income & spending, Friday
- The start of Lunar New Year celebrations in China, Friday
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 12:08 p.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% on Friday
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 2%
- Japan’s Topix index rose 0.8%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.7%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.4%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.7%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0907
- The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 147.82 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2038 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6602
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.2% to $41,250.01
- Ether fell 1.5% to $2,433.98
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.11%
- Japan’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 0.665%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.23%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3% to $73.21 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Garfield Reynolds and Zhu Lin.
