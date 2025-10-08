Asian Stocks Slip at Open, Gold Close to $4,000: Markets Wrap

Asian equities posted a modest drop at the open after Wall Street’s pullback from record highs sparked caution among investors.

MSCI’s regional stock gauge dropped 0.2% with technology shares among the losers. The S&P 500 slipped 0.4% on Tuesday as concerns grew that a $16 trillion surge from its April lows was excessive. An index of US-listed Chinese shares fell the most since the end of August ahead of Hong Kong’s return from a holiday. Gold was just a touch short of $4,000 an ounce.

The yen extended its losses to a fifth day, sliding to the lowest against the dollar since February as Sanae Takaichi’s surprise win as the new leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party continued to weigh on the currency.

The Wall Street moves came amid growing chatter about a bubble forming around artificial intelligence as key players pledge billions of dollars in deals with a cohort of companies making infrastructure for the technology. As more money is spent, there’s mounting fear that the trend will end in a crash the way it did 25 years ago, following the dot-com euphoria.

“Profit-taking risks have rapidly risen across markets, and are particularly elevated for Nasdaq, potentially hampering further upside,” said Citigroup’s Chris Montagu.