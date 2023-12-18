Asia Stocks Fall In Early Trade After Fed Pushback

Central bankers from the US to Europe and Canada have already begun their battle with traders. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who votes on monetary policy next year, told Reuters that he expects two rate cuts in 2024 but not starting until the third quarter. Separately, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Sunday its an overstatement to consider rate cuts until officials are convinced inflation is on a path lower to its target. Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem shared similar sentiment.