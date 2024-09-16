Asian Stocks Trade Cautious As China's Weak Data Dampen Sentiment

Most stocks in the Asia-Pacific region declined on Monday as data over the weekend pointed out that China's economy weakened further. Stock markets in Japan, mainland China and South Korea will be closed for a public holiday.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 was up 0.4% at 8,132 while Hang Seng was down 0.35% at 17,309 as of 7:41 a.m. The US equity futures were mixed in early trading.

Sentiment in the region was also affected following the second assassination attempt on US presidential candidate Donald Trump. He was later taken to safety.

Former President Trump was taken to safety following gunshots at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida on Sunday. His Secret Service opened fire at a man who was wielding an assault rifle, according to Bloomberg. The Federal Bureau of Investigation called it an apparent assassination attempt.