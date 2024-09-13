Asian Stocks Rise As Latest US Data Reinforces Bets On Fed's Small Cut

Most Asian stocks rose during the opening as traders kept the Federal Reserve's rate cut bets alive even as the latest inflation print came in higher than expected.

Benchmarks in South Korea and Australia led the advance while Japanese stocks edged lower. The Nikkei 225 was 0.34% lower at 36,725, and the S&P ASX 200 was up 0.65% at 8,128 as of 6:11 a.m.

The producer price index in the US picked up slightly in August after the previous month’s numbers were revised lower. The August producer prices rose 0.2% month-on-month against the estimate of 0.1%. The jobless claims stood at 2.30 lakh for the week-ended Sept. 7 versus the estimate of 2.26 lakh.

Swap contracts priced in slightly higher odds of a half-point Fed reduction after a Wall Street Journal report said policymakers were considering whether to cut by 25 or 50 basis points, Bloomberg reported.

Thursday's producer price index data comes after the US core consumer prices saw an unexpected uptick in August, primarily driven by a significant increase in housing costs.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is set to report its GDP on Friday, which is expected to slow down on a high base. Japan is scheduled to publish industrial production data during the session.