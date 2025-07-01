Stocks kicked off the second half by building on a record-breaking rally as expectations grow that the US economy will withstand uncertainties from President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda.The MSCI All Country World Index, which closed at a record on Monday, gained for a fourth day with Asian shares advancing 0.3%. Equity-index futures for Europe edged up 0.1% while those for the S&P 500 dipped 0.2% after the benchmark notched its best quarter since December 2023. Treasuries rose while gold climbed for a second day.“I do think the second half is actually pretty positive still,” Jun Bei Liu, founder and lead portfolio manager at Ten Cap in a Bloomberg Television interview. “We disagree with many calling for a big sharp fall in the share market. We think the fundamentals of the share market are pretty strong.”Wall Street’s bulls drove stocks to all-time highs at the end of a solid quarter, amid hopes the US is moving closer to reaching concrete deals with its top trading partners. Bets the Federal Reserve will resume rate cuts powered the best first-half stretch for Treasuries in five years. Still, broader uncertainty over Trump’s tariff and fiscal agenda on the long-term structure of the US economy can be seen in the dollar posting a 10.8% slide in the year’s opening six months — its worst first-half performance since 1973. The president’s $3.3 trillion tax and spending bill, which members of the Senate are arguing over,has raised concerns of the country’s growing deficit. .Japanese shares fell as much as 1.2% as Trump threatened to impose a fresh tariff level on the country and the yen strengthened, which hurts exporters. “Trump appears to be recycling his signature escalate-to-deescalate tactic, much like he did with China,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “With the July 9 deadline approaching, more bluff and bluster should be fully expected.”Separately, the European Union is willing to accept a trade arrangement with the US that includes a 10% universal tariff on many of the bloc’s exports, but wants the US to commit to lower rates on key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, alcohol, semiconductors and commercial aircraft..Meanwhile, a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar fell for a sixth consecutive month in June, matching its longest run of monthly losses in eight years, as investors considered the latest version of Trump’s massive fiscal package. Senate Republican leaders continued to scrounge for votes to pass Trump’s $3.3 trillion tax and spending bill as lingering intraparty fights threaten to upend the legislative centerpiece of the president’s domestic agenda.The dollar fell 0.1% on Tuesday.“We see a structural decline in the dollar and there’s just a whole host of channels for where we see dollar weakness coming through,” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of FX research at ANZ Banking Group Ltd. “The US economic momentum doesn’t look great.”As the earnings season is about to kick off, and the tariff deadline looming, market sentiment may be “vulnerable” to progress on trade policy, said Kieran Calder, head of Asia Equity Research at Union Bancaire Privee.“We think it’s also important to consider that US markets are at all-time highs against the background of unpredictable macroeconomy, driven by US policy,” Calder said.Some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 6:47 a.m. London timeNasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changedThe Shanghai Composite rose 0.3%Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%The euro was little changed at $1.1784The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 143.61 per dollarThe offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1582 per dollarThe British pound was little changed at $1.3744CryptocurrenciesBitcoin fell 0.7% to $106,871.18Ether fell 1.9% to $2,457.03BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.21%Japan’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 1.390%Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.11%CommoditiesSpot gold rose 0.8% to $3,329.92 an ounceWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $64.85 a barrel