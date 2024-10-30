Asian Stocks Mixed With Gains In Nikkei And Hang Seng; Trump Prospects Hit China

Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday, as the markets price in a potential Donald Trump victory in the too-close-to-call US presidential elections and the Federal Reserve rate decision next week.

Benchmark gauges in Japan and Hong Kong climbed, while those in South Korea and China saw decline.

The Nikkei 225 index advanced 1% to 39,300 level, while the Hang Seng gained 0.5% to 20,700. The Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,601 and Shanghai Composite saw a decline of 1% to slip below 3,300.

A potential return of Trump in the White House will weigh on Asian exporters like China and South Korea as the Republican candidate has vowed to raise import tariffs in the US.