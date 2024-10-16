Asian Stocks Mirror Wall Street Plunge On Tech Weakness

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region tumbled in early trade as weakness in Wall Street's technology companies, with disappointing outlooks and tighter US curbs on chip sales, hit sentiments.

South Korean benchmark Kospi was 30 points, or 1.15% lower at 2,603, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 was down 832 points, or 2.16%, at 39,099 as of 5:42 a.m.

China's CSI 300 index fell more than 3% on Tuesday on additional relief expectations amid worsening deflation in the country. A gauge of US-listed Chinese shares slumped almost 6%.

Chinese stocks will be in focus as its housing minister has called for a press briefing on Thursday, where traders anticipate further easing for the property sector.

The plunge in Asian stocks follows a slump in Wall Street's technology companies after the semiconductor bellwether ASML suffered its worst day since 1998.

Bloomberg reported that the company booked only about half the orders analysts expected from chipmakers, showing signs of weakness in the industry. This fueled a selloff in chip-related stocks.