Asian Stocks Mirror Wall Street Decline Amid Yield Spike

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region echoed losses on Wall Street as stocks took a slight pause after posting record weekly gains this year ahead of key earnings. The yield on the US Treasury rose by 11 basis points to 4.19%.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 was 95 points, or 1.13%, lower at 8,250, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 was up 40 points, or 0.10% at 38,989 as of 5:40 a.m.

Stocks in China closed positive on Monday after banks in China slashed key policy rates to revive the economy. The one-year loan prime rate was lowered to 3.10% from 3.35%, while the five-year LPR was reduced to 3.60% from 3.85%.

Japanese stocks will see heightened volatility going into the week, with the general election scheduled for this weekend. Bloomberg News, quoting two polls, said support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is continuing to soften.