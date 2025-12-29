Asian Stocks Hold Near Record, Silver Falls From Peak: Markets Wrap

Precious metals have emerged as a hot corner of financial markets in recent months, boosted by elevated central-bank purchases, inflows to exchange-traded funds and three successive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Lower borrowing costs are a tailwind for the commodities, which don’t pay interest, and traders are betting on more rate cuts in 2026.

Gold and platinum also jumped to records on Friday before bullion headed lower on Monday.

What Bloomberg Strategists say...

“Silver has particular drivers which mean it is understandable for it to be outperforming the general rally in metals, precious and otherwise, against the US dollar. Nevertheless it is very tough to justify the parabolic ramp-up in silver as it leaves peers behind.”

Garfield Reynolds, Markets Live Strategist. For full analysis, click here.

The MSCI All Country World Index — one of the broadest measures of the equity market — was little changed after climbing 1.4% last week to finish at a new all-time high as a much-expected year-end equities rally took hold. The gauge has risen nearly 22% in 2025, headed for a third straight annual gain and the biggest since 2019.

Trends in AI, the key driver of this year’s rally, as well as the path of the Federal Reserve’s interest rates are seen by investors as two of the most crucial factors that will determine how global stocks perform in 2026.

“The focus this week will be on the release of the FOMC minutes” from the Fed’s December meeting, according to Sycamore. “Markets will scour the minutes for deeper insights into the committee debates on the balance of risks and the timing of future easing.”