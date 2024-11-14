Asian Stocks Gain As Firm Inflation Keeps Fed On Track For Rate Cuts

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region advanced in early trade on Thursday as the latest firm inflation print in the US calls for rates easing by the Federal Reserve. Bitcoin briefly topped the $93,000 mark.

Equity benchmarks in Japan and Australia led to gains during the session opening. The Nikkei was 197 points, or 0.55%, higher at 38,948, while the S&P ASX 200 was up 39 points, or 0.47%, at 8,231 as of 5:35 a.m.

The so-called core consumer price index in the US— which excludes food and energy costs—increased 0.3% for a third month and 3.3% from a year ago. The fact that this underlying US inflation was steady in October highlighted the continued pressures that Fed officials face in anchoring the price targets.

The overall CPI rose 0.2% for a fourth month and 2.6% from a year before, marking the first acceleration on an annual basis since March.