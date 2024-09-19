Asian Stocks Gain As Fed Locks In Half-Point Cut To Aid Economy

Traders lined up bets to send Asian stocks higher after the US Federal Reserve slashed key rates by 50 basis points, signalling further policy easing but without a rush.

The Japanese stocks led the advance with the Bank of Japan's rate cut decision due on Friday. S&P ASX 200 was up 0.51% at 8,183, while Nikkei was up 2.31% at 37,197 as of 6:00 a.m.

The Federal Open Market Committee lowered the rate for the first time in more than four years by 50 basis points to 4.75-5.00% on Thursday. The big cut was as per expectations as traders weighed on deeper cuts just ahead of the decision.

Dot plot of Fed officials' commentary now expects to lower rates by one percentage point by year-end, implying two more quarter-point cuts or one larger, half-point cut.

The US Central Bank revised the inflation outlook downward to 2.3%, compared to 2.6% previously. For core inflation, the committee lowered its projection to 2.6%, a decrease of 0.2 percentage points from June.

Chair Jerome Powell noted that the Fed is not in a pre-set course and dot plot projections are not a policy plan. "Our recalibrated policy stance will help maintain the strength of our economy and the labour market and continue."

Upside inflation risks have diminished and downside risks to employment have increased, Fed Chair Powell said in the press conference after the rate decision. "The rate cut is timely and don't think we are behind."