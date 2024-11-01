Asian Stocks Fall On Tech Results Ahead Of US Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

Asian equities fell after US stocks dropped on lackluster tech results. A rally in Treasuries favored the long end of the curve ahead of US jobs data due later Friday.

Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia declined, while a gauge of US-listed Chinese companies dropped for a third straight day on Thursday. The S&P 500 lost 1.9% and the Nasdaq 100 dropped 2.4% Thursday, their worst sessions since early September. Elsewhere, oil extended gains on a report Iran may be planning fresh attacks on Israel.

Declines for US equities reflected investor unease over tech giants, including Microsoft Corp and Meta Platforms Inc. Apple Inc. shares were slightly softer in post-market trading after reporting weaker-than-anticipated sales in China. Amazon.com Inc. and Intel Corp. bucked the trend, rising in after-hours trade on optimistic outlooks, supporting a small advance for US stock futures early Friday.

“It makes some sense to trim some from those names that have worked so well over the past 12-18 months and look for AI laggards as well as other tech themes like cybersecurity, robotics and automation,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer, Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management.