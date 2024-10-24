Asian Stocks Fall As Wall Street Extends Losses, Treasury Yields Face Heat

Stocks in the Asia-Pacific region traded lower during Thursday's opening following a fall in Wall Street as traders trimmed rate-cut bets by the US Federal Reserve.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 was 18 points, or 0.22%, lower at 8,198, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 was down 292 points, or 0.76%, at 37,781 as of 5:50 a.m. Futures contracts pointed at a negative start for stocks in Hong Kong and China.

China's stocks extended their gains after banks in the nation slashed key policy rates to revive the economy, a sign that the bulls' rally has not died yet.

Japanese stocks are expected to move cautiously ahead of the country's general election on the weekend. According to Bloomberg News, support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is steadily dwindling, which may impact investor sentiment.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Japanese yen fell to its weakest level against the dollar in almost three months, reinforcing bets that the central bank will intervene to support the currency.