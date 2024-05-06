Asian Stocks Rangebound Before China Reopening: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian equity benchmarks are little changed in early trade as traders await the reopening of China from a long holiday break. Mainland markets look poised to gain as Beijing’s supportive policy stance adds impetus to a budding bullish momentum.
Australia’s share index edged higher after the S&P 500 gained 1.3% Friday when softer-than-expected US jobs data revived bets the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year. A gauge of Chinese shares listed on the Nasdaq rose 5.5% last week. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.
Global stocks rose last week as risk sentiment improved. US Treasuries rallied as the payrolls release, and a cooldown in wages appeased investors worrying about “stagflation” or a recession. Instead, the print gave fodder to the believers in an economy that is gradually slowing and would allow a data-dependent Fed to start easing policy later this year.
Oil rose in early trading after Israel closed the Kerem Shalom humanitarian crossing into Gaza on Sunday following a rocket barrage fired by Hamas, in an incident that could derail weeks-long delicate hostage and cease-fire negotiations. Saudi Arabia lifted the price it sells crude to Asia as it attempts to tighten the oil market.
Traders will also be mindful of a swath of central bank meetings this week, led by a likely hawkish Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday following stronger-than-expected inflation data last month. Chinese activity data as well as inflation readings in key emerging markets are also due.
Some key events this week:
- China Caixin services PMI, Monday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Monday
- Australia rate decision, Tuesday
- Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday
- UBS earnings, Walt Disney, BP earnings, Tuesday
- Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks, Tuesday
- Brazil rate decision, Wednesday
- Sweden rate decision, Wednesday
- Toyota earnings, Wednesday
- China trade, Thursday
- Malaysia rate decision, Thursday
- Mexico CPI, rate decision, Thursday
- UK BOE rate decision, Thursday
- Canada unemployment, Friday
- UK industrial production, GDP, Friday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:30 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.6% s
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0763
- The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 153.60 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1983 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $64,207.88
- Ether strengthened 0.3%
Bonds
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.40%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,292.79 an ounce
