Asian Stocks Edge Lower Ahead Of Nvidia Earnings: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia slid as traders awaited earnings from Nvidia Corp. due later Wednesday for fresh catalysts. Treasuries steadied after gains driven by an escalation in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Shares fell in Japan, Australia and mainland China, while those in South Korea advanced. US contracts climbed after Wall Street benchmarks closed higher, reversing earlier losses spurred by geopolitical tensions.

Traders are turning their focus to Nvidia to see if the world’s most valuable company can continue its remarkable run fueled by spending on artificial intelligence hardware. The chipmaker rose 4.9% on Tuesday. Bloomberg’s dollar gauge was little changed after a three-day drop, suggesting a rally inspired by Donald Trump’s election win may have plateaued.

“It seems like there is a lack of catalysts,” said Ken Wong, an Asian equity portfolio specialist at Eastspring Investments. “We’re off two-year highs for the Dollar Index which might give some momentum for Asia stocks, especially if we can see further downward movements of the index.”