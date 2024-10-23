Asian Stocks Drift Amid 1995-Like Plunging US Treasuries

Asian stocks traded mixed on Wednesday after a weak earnings outlook weighed Wall Street amid falling treasuries with traders expecting a slower pace of Fed rate cuts.

Australia's S&P ASX 200 was 19 points, or 0.24%, higher at 8,225, while the Japanese Nikkei 225 was down 21 points, or 0.06%, at 38,384 as of 5:45 a.m. Futures contracts pointed at a positive start for stocks in Hong Kong and China.

China's stocks extended their gains on Tuesday after banks in the nation slashed key policy rates to revive the economy. The one-year loan prime rate was lowered to 3.10% from 3.35%, while the five-year LPR was reduced to 3.60% from 3.85%.

Japanese stocks will see cautious trade this week, with the general election in the country scheduled for this weekend. Bloomberg News, quoting two polls, said support for Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is continuing to soften.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Metro Co., Japan's largest initial public offering since 2018 will debut on their stock exchanges.