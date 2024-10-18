Asian Stocks Decline As Traders Trim Fed Cut Bets On Strong Data

Most stocks in the Asia-Pacific region declined in early trade on Friday taking mixed cues from Wall Street as traders dialled down rate cut bets on strong retail sales data.

Australian benchmark S&P ASX 200 was 64 points, or 0.8%, lower at 8,290, while the South Korean Kospi was down 6 points, or 0.18%, at 2,605 as of 6:00 a.m.

Stocks in China will be in focus going into trade on Friday, with the country scheduled to report its gross domestic product data. According to Bloomberg estimates, economic growth for the third quarter is expected to be the slowest pace in six quarters, once again falling behind the 5% target.

Another disappointing policy briefing pulled down stocks in China on Thursday with the benchmark CSI 300 closing lower by 1.13%. China's property stocks gauge extended losses to over 6% on reports of hike in 'White List' funding.

The housing minister vowed to stabilize China's property market from declining further and aimed to renovate 1 million houses in 'urban villages'.

The Japanese Yen topped the psychological level of 150 per dollar after the country reported a 2.5% rise in headline inflation which met estimates. Further intervention by the central bank is on the card after the current surpassed the key level.