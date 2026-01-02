Asian Stocks Climb With Tech Leading, Silver Advances: Markets Wrap

“The end of 2025 was a fizzer in global markets but it doesn’t detract from the fact it was a very good year for investors,” Kyle Rodda, a senior analyst at Capital.com, wrote in a note. “Naturally, the start of the new year comes with the question everyone asks moving from one year to the next: will this continue? The consensus is that, yes, it will.”

Elsewhere, a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar fell 0.1% on Friday.

Last year, the world’s reserve currency recorded its worst year since 2017, with investors saying more declines are coming if the next Federal Reserve chief opts for deeper interest-rate cuts.

“Structural dollar risk is elevated in January,” said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp.

Meanwhile, AI remains one of the key themes for the markets. Wall Street is now well aware of the risks surrounding the AI boom. But when it comes to the year ahead, few advocate walking away from what they describe as a “revolutionary technology.”

The economic impact of AI was a top story in 2025 and will remain so in 2026, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists including Joseph Briggs and Andrew Tilton, wrote in a note Wednesday.

While AI-related capex has clearly surged, the impact on GDP has been minimal and the AI spending boom doesn’t look particularly large when appropriately benchmarked against past technology investment cycles, they wrote.

“We remain optimistic on global growth in 2026, largely because our growth forecasts are well above consensus in the US and China,” they said.

Market research firm Bespoke Investment Group cautioned against expecting solid market performance during the first trading day of the new year.

Since 1953, the S&P 500’s median change to kick off a new year has been a 0.3% drop, with gains less than half the time, according to a note by Bespoke. The stock market has also traded lower on the first trading day of each of the past three years, the note said.

Investors have at least one reason to be optimistic heading into the new year. MSCI’s gauge for global stocks has climbed an average 1.4% in January over the last 10 years and advanced in six of those instances, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

Corporate News:

Samsung Electronics shares surged as much as 3.2% to a new record high after its CEO said its HBM4 chips are winning customers’ compliment that “Samsung is back.”

Tesla Inc. is expected to report on Friday that it delivered around 440,900 vehicles in the fourth quarter, down 11% from a year earlier, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BYD Co. met its full-year sales target and likely surpassed Tesla Inc. to become the world’s largest electric-vehicle maker in 2025.

Baidu Inc. submitted a proposal to the Hong Kong stock exchange for a separate listing of Kunlunxin, according to a filing to HKEX.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:49 a.m. Tokyo time

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1762

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.64 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.9728 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $88,496.34

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,997.56

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.81%

Commodities