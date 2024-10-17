Asian Stocks Advance As Small Caps And Banks Gain On Wall Street

Stocks in Asia advanced in early trade following Wednesday's slump as Wall Street traders rotated money away from large technology stocks and into small companies.

Australian benchmark S&P ASX 200 was 82 points, or 1% higher at 8,367, while the South Korean Kospi was up 4 points, or 0.13%, at 2,613 as of 5:40 a.m. The gauge of US-listed Chinese stocks rose almost 1% Wednesday.

Stocks in China will be back in focus amid a briefing by the housing minister and key economic data due on Friday. The Chinese President urged officials to make efforts in the final quarter to achieve growth rate of about 5%.

The housing minister has called for a press briefing on Thursday, where traders anticipate further easing for the property sector. Meanwhile, the country's GDP print due Friday will likely see an expansion of 4.5% in the third quarter from a year ago, Bloomberg reported.