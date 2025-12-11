Asian Stocks Advance As Fed’s Rate Cut Lifts Mood: Markets Wrap

Asian equities echoed gains on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates and Chair Jerome Powell voiced optimism that the US economy will strengthen as the inflationary impact from tariffs fades away.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5% in early trade, led by the tech and financial sectors. That’s after the S&P 500 closed up 0.7% on Wednesday, just short of all-time highs, while the Russell 2000 gauge of small-caps jumped 1.3% to a record. Bonds rallied as the Fed’s quarter-point rate reduction was accompanied by the authorisation of fresh Treasury bill purchases to rebuild bank reserves.

Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.3% early in Asia as disappointing results from Oracle Corp. dealt the bullish sentiment a partial blow as markets closed in New York. Shares of the company, whose fate is deeply tied to the artificial intelligence boom, plunged in post-market trading. Nvidia Corp.’s stock also edged lower.

Delivering a third consecutive cut, Powell suggested the Fed had now done enough to help stabilise the threat to employment while leaving rates high enough to continue weighing on price pressures. Officials maintained their outlook for just one cut in 2026 and upgraded their median outlook for growth.

"The combination of stronger growth expectations and softer inflation forecasts has increased market expectations for Fed rate cuts,” said Tomo Kinoshita, global market strategist at Invesco Asset Management Japan Ltd. "In Asia, I anticipate a positive tone for equities and currency appreciation. Export-oriented stocks should benefit from improved US growth prospects."