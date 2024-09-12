Asian Stocks Advance After US Markets End Higher Following Inflation Print

Asian equities advanced on Thursday taking cues from US markets after traders digested the unexpected uptick in core consumer prices in America and looked ahead for the Federal Reserve's rate decision next week.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 was up 3.48% and South Korea's Kospi was trading 1.18% higher as of 6:55 a.m. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.73%, while Taiwan's TAIEX advanced 2.09%.

The yen fell 0.3% to 142.79 per dollar. The Bloomberg dollar index was up 0.1% at 101.81.