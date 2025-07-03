Asian Shares Post Modest Gains Before US Payrolls Data: Markets Wrap

Asian shares inched higher in the leadup to US jobs data, after US stocks hit another record following Donald Trump’s announcement of a trade deal with Vietnam.

A regional equity gauge opened up 0.2% after the S&P 500 closed at another record high Wednesday. News of a trade deal supported apparel stocks including Nike Inc. amid hopes the latest accord will avert a potential supply-chain catastrophe. The dollar held its losses, hovering around three-year lows.

Treasuries edged up modestly in early Asian trading Thursday after yields rose in the prior session following heavy selling in the UK, where concerns about Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ future reignited questions over the nation’s fiscal position. In Japan, 10-year bonds declined ahead of a closely watched auction of 30-year sovereign notes at 12:35 p.m. in Tokyo.

The cross-asset moves underscored cautious optimism as traders contend with pockets of uncertainty ahead of jobs data that will help identify the path ahead for interest rates. Like in the UK, investors have raised concerns in the US, where Trump’s signature economic legislation stalled in the House Wednesday afternoon as Republican fiscal conservatives delayed a key procedural vote.