Asian Paints To Kansai Nerolac: Paint Stocks Fall As Macquarie Sees Weak Demand Outlook

Paint stocks fell on Tuesday, following a report from Macquarie Equity Research highlighting weak demand trends for paints and adhesives in the second quarter.

Leading the decline, Asian Paints Ltd. stock fell 2.55% to Rs 3,244.05 per share at market open. Other major players also saw losses, with Berger Paints Ltd. stock dropping 2.35% to trade at Rs 607.65 apiece and Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. shares down 1.15% at Rs 305.95 per share.

Despite the overall negative sentiment, two stocks bucked the trend. Pidilite Industries Ltd. rose by 1.10%, while Indigo Paints Ltd. jumped 4.16%.