Asian Paints Share Price Rises 2% After Block Deals Worth Rs 7,703 Crore

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd. rose over 2% on Thursday after block deals.

Nearly 3.6% stake changed hands through open market transactions on Thursday. On NSE, 3.5 crore shares changed hands in one block deal at Rs 2,201 per share, taking the deal value to Rs 7,703.50 crore.

However, the identities of the buyers and sellers remain unknown.

As of March, Siddhant Commercials Pvt. holds a 4.9% stake in the company, while the Life Insurance Corporation of India holds an 8.29% stake in Asian Paints. Among promoters, Sattva Holding and Trading Pvt. owns a 5.71% stake, while Smiti Holding and Trading Company Pvt. holds 5.4% and Geetanjali Trading and Investments Pvt. owns 4.77%.

This comes after the paint maker received its lowest price target yet from Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, with the brokerage slashing its target price on the stock to Rs 1,909 from Rs 2,126 earlier—signalling a potential downside of nearly 15% from current levels.

CLSA and Elara Capital also hold similar views, with targets of Rs 1,966 and Rs 1,940, respectively—all projecting the stock to fall below Rs 2,000.