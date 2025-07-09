Asian Paints Gets Double Rating Upgrade From Jefferies — Check Target Price

Asian Paints Ltd. stock has received a target price and a double rating upgrade from multinational investment firm Jefferies, citing normalisation in gross margin and a more gradual pick-up in growth for rival Birla Opus this year.

The analysts at Jefferies have changed their rating from "Underperform" to "Buy" for Asian Paints, thus skipping "Hold", as they expect a gradual recovery in earnings starting this year for the paint company, which holds more than 50% of the market share.

The brokerage said Grasim Industries Ltd.'s Birla Opus exerted severe pressures at a time when paint industry growth rates softened. Management changes, coupled with high input cost volatility, also weighed on Asian Paints.

The company has faced headwinds including raw material price volatility, an increase in competitive intensity, and subdued domestic demand conditions.

Since January 2021, Asian Paints' stock has delivered a negative return of 15% compared to 82% for the Nifty 50 index, and the stock currently trades at 50 times the one-year forward price-to-earnings due to depressed earnings, the analysts noted.

"Going forward, we believe that Asian Paints should benefit from a normalisation in gross margin, a more gradual pick-up in growth for Birla Opus in FY26 after initial scale up in FY25 as well as expected improvement in demand conditions (on back of government measures to boost consumption, good monsoon, etc.)," Jefferies said in a note.