Asian Paints: A Bull Vs Bear Case

Macquarie has a bullish outlook on Asian Paints and maintains an 'overperform' rating, with a target price of Rs 4,000 per share, as it expects the paintmaker to be less affected by a new entrant like Grasim.

"Asian Paints' history of effectively defending market share and its leadership position drives our belief that it would be relatively less affected than smaller players by a new entrant," Macquarie said in a Feb. 23 note.

However, CLSA said that the competitive intensity in the sector is likely to heat up significantly and has downgraded the company's rating from 'underperform' to 'sell'. It has also lowered the target price from Rs 3,215 apiece to Rs 2,425 per share.

With a new entrant in the market, the industry's cost and margin structures are likely to be challenged, CLSA said. "These new cost structures may have a larger impact on smaller players, which typically operate with higher dealer discounts."

This could impact Asian Paints as well, given Opus is promising a four-hour inventory replenishment cycle similar to the Mumbai-headquartered paint maker, CLSA said.

Asian Paints will likely emerge as the leader post-shakeup, but this is not a given, especially with industry-leading incremental capacity additions by Grasim, according to the brokerage.

The industry discounting pressures will not rise as sharply as they had earlier been envisaged, with Grasim's focus on brand creation along with its target for Rs 10 billion in net sales, Macquarie said.

However, a sharp moderation in demand remains a downside risk to near-term sales growth, according to Macquarie. If Grasim is able to create a strong brand among consumers in a short period of time, there could be downsides to the EPS estimates, it said.