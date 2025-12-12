Asia Stocks Rise At Open After S&P 500 Hits Record: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks opened higher after US shares and a broader gauge of global equities hit fresh records, helped by the Federal Reserve’s third consecutive interest-rate cut.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian shares was up 0.5% in early trading, with benchmarks in Japan and Australia rallying about 1%. Shares of SoftBank Group Corp. jumped more than 5% after people with knowledge of the matter said it is studying potential acquisitions, including data center operator Switch Inc.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% on Thursday. Despite the record highs, some caution for tech names persisted, as Broadcom Inc.’s shares slid in late trading after the chipmaker’s outlook for artificial intelligence revenue failed to meet investors’ lofty expectations. US stock futures were lower on Friday, with contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 down 0.2%.

"The momentum should continue into year-end. With rate cuts underway, a new Fed chair on deck, and earnings trending higher, the bull market looks positioned to extend into 2026,” said Gina Bolvin, President of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “As more companies adopt AI, participation should broaden and sectors beyond the Magnificent Seven may start to show strength."